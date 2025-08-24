Kansas Dominates Fresno State 31-7 in Week Zero Matchup
Kansas and Fresno State met up for an intriguing week zero matchup on the opening day of the college football season.
Going into the game, both teams had intriguing storylines. Coming off of a great end to 2024, fans wondered if Kansas could keep their end-of-season hot streak going into 2025. With a returning strong quarterback in Jalon Daniels, it seemed like the Jayhawks could compete within the Big 12 at a higher level than previous years. For Fresno State, they head into a new era led by first-year head coach Matt Entz, hoping to get back to the glory they once had.
Both teams came into the year with high expectations, but only one could begin on a high note. And that team was Kansas. The Jayhawks dominated all game, winning 31-7. Kansas now sits at 1-0, while Fresno State is 0-1.
Kansas Picks Up Where They Left Off
Kansas scored 31 points and generated 383 yards of offense. Much of the success can be attributed to Jalon Daniels. He went an almost perfect 18/20 for 176 yards, three touchdowns, and had no interceptions. Along with the stellar QB play, the wide receiver group was exceptional. Cam Pickett had a great game, with six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Daniel Hishaw Jr. finished with 69 yards. Leshon Williams also posted 69 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Lyrik Rawls and Devin Dye both had an interception, and Rawls also led the team with five tackles.
Fresno's Inexperience Shows
Fresno State defensively didn't rise to the occasion, and the offensive wasn’t great either. EJ Warner, the Rice transfer, went 18/29 for 179 yards but no touchdowns.
On the ground, the Bulldogs finished with a net total of 37 yards. Second-string running back Elijah Gilliam, scored a touchdown with one of his to carries.
Defensively, Jadon Pearson was far and away the Bulldogs' star, as he went for 10 solo tackles. Many others shared one, two, or three tackles, but none other truly stood out.
What's Next?
Next Friday, Kansas plays Wagner at home, hoping to get another victory before a huge matchup against Missouri in the “Border War.”
Fresno State matches up against Georgia Southern next Saturday night, hoping to get their first victory of the Matt Entz era, and use that as momentum as they navigate through Mountain West play this year.