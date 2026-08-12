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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 22 Amarion Queen

With 22 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 22 jersey: defensive back Amarion Queen.
Bryson Turner|
Martin County's Amarion Queen (2) and Tyrone Robinson (34) tackle McArthur's Kenson Louis (2) in a Region 4-5A quarterfinal football game, Nov. 14, 2025, at Martin County High School. McArthur won 41-13.
Martin County's Amarion Queen (2) and Tyrone Robinson (34) tackle McArthur's Kenson Louis (2) in a Region 4-5A quarterfinal football game, Nov. 14, 2025, at Martin County High School. McArthur won 41-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 22 days to go, let's meet UCF kicker defensive back Amarion Queen:

  1. Who is Amarion Queen?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Amarion Queen?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 165 pounds

Hometown: Martin County, Florida

High School: Martin County High School

While Amarion Queen, a three-star recruit, ultimately ended up in Orlando, he was initially bound for the other side of the War on I-4 rivalry, committing to South Florida from April to June 2025, according to 247Sports. The Martin County native ended up committing to the Knights less than two weeks after decommitting from the Bulls, choosing them over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic.

2. What did he do last season?

Queen played both defensive back and wide receiver for Martin County High School. On defense, he recorded 16 tackles, 14 of them solo, during his senior season. He also snagged two interceptions and recorded two passes defended. On offense, he caught 30 passes for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With a majority of the Knights' production in the secondary returning, such as Braeden Marshall, Antione Jackson and Jayden Bellamy, plus the addition of transfers like Ty Bartrum, Jailen Duffie, Caleb Flagg and Matt Irwin, true freshmen like Queen are most likely not going to get many snaps, if any, in 2026.

However, with many players among that returning production entering their senior seasons, Queen is poised to position himself as part of a future long-term core at the position with the likes of TJ Branch, Elijah Keys and Kahmel Johnson.

Queen's best opportunities for playing time this season are going to come in the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman and during garbage time in blowout games.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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