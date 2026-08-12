Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 22 Amarion Queen

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 22 days to go, let's meet UCF kicker defensive back Amarion Queen:

1. Who is Amarion Queen?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 165 pounds

Hometown: Martin County, Florida

High School: Martin County High School

While Amarion Queen, a three-star recruit, ultimately ended up in Orlando, he was initially bound for the other side of the War on I-4 rivalry, committing to South Florida from April to June 2025, according to 247Sports. The Martin County native ended up committing to the Knights less than two weeks after decommitting from the Bulls, choosing them over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic.

2. What did he do last season?

Queen played both defensive back and wide receiver for Martin County High School. On defense, he recorded 16 tackles, 14 of them solo, during his senior season. He also snagged two interceptions and recorded two passes defended. On offense, he caught 30 passes for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With a majority of the Knights' production in the secondary returning, such as Braeden Marshall, Antione Jackson and Jayden Bellamy, plus the addition of transfers like Ty Bartrum, Jailen Duffie, Caleb Flagg and Matt Irwin, true freshmen like Queen are most likely not going to get many snaps, if any, in 2026.

However, with many players among that returning production entering their senior seasons, Queen is poised to position himself as part of a future long-term core at the position with the likes of TJ Branch, Elijah Keys and Kahmel Johnson.

Queen's best opportunities for playing time this season are going to come in the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman and during garbage time in blowout games.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV