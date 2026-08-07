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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 28 Matt Irwin

With 28 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 28 jersey: defensive back Matt Irwin.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost leaves the field following the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost leaves the field following the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

UCF KnightsIdaho Vandals

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 28 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Matt Irwin:

  1. Who is Matt Irwin?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Matt Irwin?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Meridian, Idaho

High School: Owyhee High School

Matt Irwin arrives in Orlando after at least six years of playing football for teams based in his native Idaho. In fact, he is the only Idahoan on the Knights' roster this season.

After serving as a starting quarterback for Owyhee High School for three seasons, he stayed in western Idaho and played his first two seasons of college football for the Idaho Vandals, where he managed to start in one of the eight games he played in as a true freshman.

2. What did he do last season?

Irwin played in all 12 of the Vandals' games last season, and started in three of them. He recorded 45 tackles, 29 of them solo, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Irwin is one of three additions from the transfer portal to what was already a deep UCF defensive back room. With returners like Braeden Marshall, Antoine Jackson, Jayden Bellamy, Demari Henderson, DJ Bell and Jayden Williams, and fellow FCS transfers like Ty Bartrum and Jailen Duffie in the mix, Irwin has his work cut out for him when it comes to earning playing time.

Thanks to his experience with Idaho, Irwin has a leg up over some of the younger members of the defensive back room, but he is still going to have to compete with several returning players for playing time. Luckily for him, he is entering his junior year, and thanks to the NCAA's new age-based eligibility, he could have another two years of college football ahead of him after 2026. So, even if Irwin ends up getting a relatively small slice of the playing time pie with the Knights this season, his work this season can help lay the groundwork for the position group later down the line.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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