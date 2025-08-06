Back In The Day NBA

10-Time All-Star Shreds LeBron James Over Hopping Teams To Win Titles

NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton never won a championship during his career. Standing in his way was Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Jordan twice denied Stockton's Utah Jazz of a championship, defeating them in 1997 and `98.

Stockton played during an era when it was uncommon for players to jump teams in search of a ring. That's why he has no regrets of never winning a title.

"I kind of like brag on Michael Jordan a little bit," Stockton said on a podcast appearance. "I think we were similar built with the Jazz, where guys just tighten their belt up and say, `You know what, let's go to work, we just got to get better. We've got to play harder. We've got to play smarter instead of just, `where's the grass greener? I'm going to go there and win a championship."''

Stockton was referring to today's players such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who hopped around the league to win titles. James started it when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2010. They won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

James later returned to Cleveland to win a title in 2016 and then grabbed another with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Durant made a similar move when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors, where he won two rings.

"I think it devalues that," Stockton said. "You're not climbing the mountain. You're taking the helicopter to the top."

WEMBY TRAINING WITH KG?

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanayma is already on the way to becoming an NBA star. And now he's apparently enlisted the help of a Hall of Famer. It seems Wembanyama is spending the offseason workout out with one-time champion Kevin Garnett.

Garnett appeared to reveal the news in a social media post. He shared a photo of him and Wembanyama. The caption read: "OG Shyt ... Stay tuned."

OG Shyt… Stay tuned 💯 😤

Posted by Kevin Garnett on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Wembanyama is entering his third season with the Spurs. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, he developed into one of the league's most promising players. The Spurs are only expecting him to take another leap this season.

