10-Time NBA All-Star Thinks Lakers Should Trade LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
There are plenty opinions floating around after the Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic late Saturday night.

Some have been critical of the move, including former NBA player Paul Pierce. He says the only way for the Lakers to make the most of this is parting ways with their other superstar.

Pierce thinks it's time for them to get rid of LeBron James. Here's what Pierce wrote on X:

Trading James would give Doncic full control of the Lakers. Pierce may be onto something because Doncic has yet to hit the prime of his career. Perhaps the Lakers should listen.

THE GLOVE RESPONDS TO DURANT

NBA great Gary Payton was known for his trash talk during his playing days in the 1990s.

His nickname was The Glove but it could have been The Mouth. Payton could talk with the best of them. On Friday, he proved he can still jaw with the best of them even when in retirement.

Payton was captured chirping with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant during their game against the Golden State Warriors. Payton's son, Gary II, is a guard for the Warriors. Afterward, Durant discussed the scene with reporters.

"It's always good when I run into an older player, especially in the `90s," Durant said. "They feel like that's the Golden Years of the NBA. I like try to let them know, especially GP, what it would have been like if you would have been on the court with me. They tend to talk down on the mentality of our era of players."

Durant said the back-and-forth is all in fun. He still has a great respect for his elders. He views them as role models.

"He's a great sport about it," Durant said. "One of my favorite players, somebody I looked up to and got major respect for." I love that I can have that rapport the older generation of players and let them know I'm like lil bro to them. I've looked up to them my whole life."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

