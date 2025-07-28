Back In The Day NBA

6-Time NBA Champion Goes Viral Over Allen Iverson Comment

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks at the podium during the unveiling of a statue honoring him in a ceremony at Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is fed up with today's trends in society. He is not a fan of artificial intelligence or body enhancements.

Pippen recently took to social media to discuss online fake videos and body parts.

Here's what he posted on X: "I miss when AI stood for Allen Iverson and BBL stood for Be Back Later."

The reference is to AI now being referred to as artificial intelligence. The abbreviation used to be Iverson's nickname during his playing career. The BBL part was referring to "Brazilian Butt Lift," which is now a popular craze among women.

JORDAN WAS A FAN OF FRIDAY

NBA legend Michael Jordan was known for his pristine image. He had little controversy during his playing days. There were the gambling allegations but Jordan was mostly clean. He kept politics out of sports. He spoke mostly on the game.

But there was one time Jordan got himself in hot water. Rapper Ice Cube, who is the founder of the Big3 basketball league, recently spoke about it during a podcast appearance.

"I met him at a Nike Town event in 1997 and he was in there," Ice Cube said. "And I was like, `what's up MJ."

The subject quickly turned to the classic movie "Friday," starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. Jordan admitted liking the cult classic flick got him into some trouble.

"He said, `I told people Friday was my favorite movie," Ice Cube said. "He said, `That shit got me in trouble."'

When Ice Cube asked why, here was Jordan's hilarious response: "Because all the weed y'all was smoking in that damn movie."

The movie centered around Ice Cube (Craig) and Tucker (Smokey) sitting on the porch in central Los Angeles smoking marijuana all day. They spend hours trying to figure out how to repay a weed dealer after using his product. It is among the most popular films in marijuana circles.

So it makes sense why Jordan wanted to distance from it at the time.

