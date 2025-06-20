7-Time All-Star Has Different Take On Tyrese Haliburton Superstar Debate
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most scrutinized players to have ever been within one victory of an NBA championship.
A few months ago, he was dubbed the most overrated player in the league by anonymous players. He has since been questioned if he's a superstar. The debate has overshadowed his accomplishments the past two years.
Last year the Pacers lost to the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. And now he has a chance to knock off the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder for a title. Former NBA superstar Tracy McGrady recently weighed in on the debate during an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
"When you look at this team, obviously, they don't have a superstar like OKC has a superstar (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)," McGrady said. "They have a really good point guard that fits them in order for them to reach the highest level of basketball."
McGrady said Haliburton is close to silencing the doubters. It's unlikely he does it with a ring this year but it would be hard to deny him with a repeat performance. He's already surpassed McGrady, who never got out of the first round as the star player, in playoff victories by far.
"You have to look at it from a different lens than we normally look at," McGrady said. "This cat could get back here and we might have to consider it. Starting point guard goes back to back, come on, man."
