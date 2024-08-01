A Dell Curry With Young Steph In 1990s Burger King Commercial Goes Viral After Resurfacing
Steph Curry is one of NBA's most marketable players.
His commercial appeal dates to when he was child living in the shadow of his father, former NBA player Dell Curry.
An old clip from a 1990s Burger King has resurfaced showing a young Steph alongside Dad. Dell is giving Steph advice on becoming a great basketball player with hunger a key word.
They were featured in a series of Burger King ads during the decade, including a few featuring younger brother Seth. One of Curry's signature lines was "bring home the bacon dad!"
Throughout his career, Curry has appeared in at least 262 commercials. He has cut ads for Subway, Under Armour, CarMax, Rakuten, Brita, and others he has endorsement deals with.
Curry has attributed his success in commercials to those early years. In an interview with ABC 7 News-Bay Area Sports Anchor Chris Alvarez, Curry said he has grown in one key area.
"Yeah my lines have picked up tremendously, so that's big," he said.
Steph, who is playing for Team USA this summer in the Olympics, learned many lessons from his father. On the court, he learned what it took to become one of the greatest shooters ever. Off the court, he learned how to be an effective pitchman.
A classic case of "like father, like son."
