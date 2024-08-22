Al Attles Gave His Life To The Golden State Warriors
Al Attles did everything imaginable for the Golden State Warriors.
He was a player, coach, general manager, and most recently team ambassador.
On Wednesday, the organization announced he passed away at the age of 87.
In a statement the team said:
“Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior. His tenacious playing style earned him the affectionate nickname of “The Destroyer” on the court, but it was his gentle soul, grace and humility off the court that served as a guiding light for the organization for more than six decades. As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve. He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him.”
Attles was drafted to the then Philadelphia Warriors in 1960. He was teammates with Wilt Chamberlain and scored 17 points in the game where Chamberlain scored 100 in 1962.
He would play eleven seasons for the Warriors. Attles was known as "the Destroyer" for his physicality.
Attles became one of the NBA's first black coaches. He coached the Warriors from 1970-1983.
Along the way, he coached Rick Berry, who score 64 points in a game against the Portland Trailblazers in 1974.
"He taught me valuable lessons on being a professional that couldn’t be learned on the court," Berry said in a statement. "Later, as our coach during the 1975 championship season, he exemplified leadership, togetherness and a keen strategic ability that enabled us to succeed at the highest level."
In 1975, he led the Warriors to the NBA championship when they swept the Washington Bullets. He is the winningest coach in franchise history with 557 wins.
In 1983, Attles became the Warriors general manager and head of basketball operations. He would hold onto the position for three years.
Attles was responsible for bringing on Chris Mullen, who would play for Golden State from 1985-1997.
"Alvin Attles had a huge, positive influence on me and my career, not just drafting me in 1985 and bringing me to the Bay Area, but guiding me through my journey as a player and a young man, both in good and difficult times," Mullen said in his statement. "He was a dear friend, mentor and role model and someone I admired tremendously and tried to emulate. He set the standard for all of us when it comes to integrity and humility and was truly a champion both on and off the court. There will never be another Alvin Attles."
Attles was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
