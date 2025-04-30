Another NBA Champion Takes Vintage Big Man Over Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has dominated the NBA for the past five seasons, winning three MVPs.
While yesterday's players give him props, they still believe he would struggle back in the day. A few weeks after Shaquille O'Neal said he would be a tough matchup for Jokic, another player offered similar sentiments.
Two-time champion Sam Cassell recently said Jokic would struggle against Hakeem Olajuwon.
"See, Dream is a beast both ways on the court," Cassell said on the Draymond Green podcast. "Dream was in the Top 10 in every category in the NBA, steals, rebounds, scoring. So Joker, I think he would score on Dream but Dream would wear him down because the constant pressure. He's not backing Dream down under the basket. That's not happening and on the other end of the court, Joker don't even have a chance."
TATUM TOPS BARKLEY, OTHER GREATS FROM THE 90s
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum now has bragging rights over a trio of NBA Hall of Famers who combined for 31 All-Star appearances.
On Tuesday, Tatum moved into the No. 35 spot for playoffs scoring. He passed the likes of Charles Barkley, Robert Parish and Patrick Ewing.
Tatum is only 27 with plenty of time left in his budding career. He finished with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the series-clinching victory against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum also has more titles than Barkley and Ewing, who ended their careers without rings. Last year Tatum led the Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals. Parish won three championships with the Celtics in the 1980s and one with the Chicago Bulls in 1997.
