Back In The Day NBA

Another NBA Great Takes LeBron James To Task In G.O.A.T Debate

Shandel Richardson

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Muggsy Bogues during the 2013 NBA all star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Charlotte Hornets great Muggsy Bogues overcame all the odds to make it in the NBA.

He stood just 5-foot-3 but had a lasting professional career. He was part of the Hornets team with Larry Johnson, Kendall Gill and Alonzo Mourning that eliminated the Boston Celtics in the 1993 playoffs.

Like most retired players, Bogues is now in the podcast game. It's their chance to provide opinion from the old days and about the new school.

During an appearance with Mark Jackson Show, Bogues weighed in on the G.O.A.T While he is a LeBron James fan, Bogues said he comes up short to Michael Jordan in one category.

And it's not the championship rings department. Bogues questioned James' skills set, particularly free throw shooting.


“LeBron can’t shoot free throws," Bogues said, "When it comes to the game of basketball and the skill set of the game, that’s where it separates MJ and LeBron. Michael did not have deficiencies in his game, fundamentally.”

In 2022, Hall of Famer Ray Allen made a similar argument against James. A video posted on social media showed Allen arguing with some young basketball players about the GOAT debate.

The fan first says James, "can score and pass it." 

Then Allen unleashes a 20-second rebuttal. 

"Is he a great free throw shooter," Allen asks. The fan shakes his head, "no."

"Is he a great 3-point shooter," Allen asks again. The same reaction from the fan. 

"Is he a great dribbler," Allen asks. The same reaction from the fan. 

Before walking away, Allen ends the conversation by saying, "You're saying the G.O.A.T but he ain't even the great in all of them categories."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

