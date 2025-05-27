Anthony Edwards' Michael Jordan Comparisons Crumble After Ugly Game 4
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has long drawn comparisons to NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Well, those comparisons are seemingly over after another underwhelming postseason performance from the Timberwolves star in Monday night's Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Edwards scored just 16 points on 1-of-7 shooting from 3-point range with five turnovers.
The Timberwolves fell to a 3-1 deficit in the conference finals, a fate hardly any teams have overcome.
Edwards was mirrored with Jordan because of his shot selection, swagger, and aggressive play style. He has been branded as one of the potential faces of the league with his ascension over the past seasons, knocking off legends like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.
With that said, he's had many games where he underperforms in the spotlight. It started last conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks when Edwards' shooting inefficiency hurt the Timberwolves as the star.
"The league has really tried to pump up Anthony Edwards as one of the faces of the NBA…he’s entertaining as hell but there are too many nights where he just doesn’t show up," radio show host Glenn Ordway tweeted.
It isn't Edwards' fault that these large expectations were placed on him, but unfortunately, higher standards demand better results.
The Timberwolves are back in Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
