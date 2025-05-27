Back In The Day NBA

Anthony Edwards' Michael Jordan Comparisons Crumble After Ugly Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves star had his second-worst scoring performance this postseason in a crucial matchup.

Jayden Armant

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has long drawn comparisons to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Well, those comparisons are seemingly over after another underwhelming postseason performance from the Timberwolves star in Monday night's Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Edwards scored just 16 points on 1-of-7 shooting from 3-point range with five turnovers.

The Timberwolves fell to a 3-1 deficit in the conference finals, a fate hardly any teams have overcome.

Edwards was mirrored with Jordan because of his shot selection, swagger, and aggressive play style. He has been branded as one of the potential faces of the league with his ascension over the past seasons, knocking off legends like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

With that said, he's had many games where he underperforms in the spotlight. It started last conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks when Edwards' shooting inefficiency hurt the Timberwolves as the star.

"The league has really tried to pump up Anthony Edwards as one of the faces of the NBA…he’s entertaining as hell but there are too many nights where he just doesn’t show up," radio show host Glenn Ordway tweeted.

It isn't Edwards' fault that these large expectations were placed on him, but unfortunately, higher standards demand better results.

The Timberwolves are back in Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

