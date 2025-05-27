Charles Barkley Once Hinted Michael Jordan Received Favorable Officiating
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made his TNT broadcasting debut in 1992. While he wasn't comfortable as nowadays, he still created some controversy. Barkley was on the team covering the Chicago Bulls versus New York Knicks in the playoffs. With the series tied at 2, Michael Jordan scored 37 points in a 96-88 victory to sway momentum.
Afterward, Ernie Johnson asked if Jordan was being more protected by the referees against the physical Knicks. In typical fashion, Barkley answered, "No."
"They've been beating up Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen more than they've been beating up Michael," Barkley said. "They're going to protect Michael because he's their meal ticket. They've been beating up on Scottie and Horace pretty good so Michael's been carrying the team the last couple of games. He's going to have to keep doing it because the Knicks aren't backing down."
It was wildly speculated Jordan received favorable officiating in the 1990s, especially after he became the face of the league. At the time, Jordan was the most marketable star in all of sports. He led the Bulls to their first title in 1991 against Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls eventually closed out the Knicks in seven games on the way to the second of three straight championships.
