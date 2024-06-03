Charles Barkley Tried To Recruit 18-Year-Old Dirk Nowitzki To Auburn After He Scored 50 On Scottie Pippen
NBA great Charles Barkley knew Dirk Nowitzki would join him in the Hall of the Fame one day the first time he played against him.
It was in the late 1990s when Barkley and a team of veteran players were on a tour of playing overseas tournaments. All Barkley could do was watch in awe as Nowitzki dominated the game. He scored on anyone who attempted to guard him, even All-Defensive teamer Scottie Pippen.
Nowitzki finished with at least 50 points according to Barkley. Nowitzki was only 18.
“He had like 30 at halftime," Barkley said during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. "... Scottie was like one of the best defenders in the world. He’s like, `I got him, I got him.' Dirk finished with like 50 something.”'
Barkley was so intrigued he thought he could get the jump on college coaches in America. He tried to recruit him to Auburn, where Barkley attended school.
"I said, `Yo man, who the hell are you?," Barkley said. "He's got that thick German [accent], `My name is Dirk Nowitzki. I'm 18. I said, `18? You want to go to Auburn? Just name your price. We're good. I want you to go to my college."'
Nowitzki obviously never attended college. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 9 pick before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. It turned into a 21-year career that included one championship, an MVP and a spot in the Hall of Fame next to Barkley and Pippen.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com