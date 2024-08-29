Back In The Day NBA

Charles Oakley Explains Why He'd Prefer To Play With LeBron Than Michael Jordan

Shandel Richardson

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former NBA player Charles Oakley knows all about playing alongside Michael Jordan.

They were teammates for a couple years with the Chicago Bulls during the 1980s before he was traded to the New York Knicks. In their time together, Oakley learned something: Jordan is not a fan of passing the ball.

He then dropped some comments that added fire to Jordan-LeBron James greatest player debate.

"Anybody who got a son, watch LeBron," Oakley said on the Fadeaway Dunk podcast. "If you're open, he'll pass your son the ball. It ain't like some guys who'll look at you and then shoot it. They say LeBron ain't the guy who wants to take the big shot but it ain't about taking a big shot if somebody checking you. They always say Mike would take the shot, LeBron would pass the shot."

Oakley then said James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, was a better teammate. He went far as saying he would rather play with James than Jordan.

Oakley said, "They asked me, who would I rather play with: LeBron or Mike? I say LeBron but Mike my best friend. Mike ain't passing me the ball. He don't care if I get a shot today or tomorrow."

It should be noted Oakley never said who was the better player. He just simply said James may have been a better teammate.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com