Colin Cowherd Makes The Case For LeBron James Over Michael Jordan
Leave it media personality Colin Cowherd to find a clever way to differentiate LeBron James and Michael Jordan in this ever going debate.
Cowherd broke it down with two sitcoms to say James is the more accomplished NBA player than Jordan.
"So Michael Jordan was more like Seinfeld," Cowherd said. "Nine great years, highly impactful, still discussed today. LeBron becomes Law and Order. We're on Year. 35. I watched an episode two day ago. It still crushes."
Jordan won six championships in 15 seasons while James has four in 22 seasons. James leads in almost every career statistical category.
"I know Michael played 15 seasons and many of them were great but he was a shell of himself at the end," Cowherd said. "LeBron's in Year 22 on any possession the best player on the floor in any game. AD (Anthony Davis) got into foul trouble, they're like, `LeBron take it over."'
The fact Jordan won championships in all six Finals appearances often gives him the advantage in the GOAT debate. Cowherd still choses James.
"It's always been this Michael Jordan, LeBron thing," Cowherd said. "LeBron's easily got the best resume in the history of basketball. Michael was red-hot for about 8-9 years. He was the coolest player. He was the best-looking. He was the best-dressed. I'm not denying that ... but you can't give me this Michael was six for 6. If you want to do titles, (Bill) Russell had 11. Stop punishing LeBron for being more successful."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
