Current NBA Player Compared To Four-Time Champion Horace Grant
There is a lot of debate about if today's players could compete in the 1980s and `90s.
Former Miami Heat star Rony Seikaly says three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo could definitely play back then.
“Bam's situation, he would’ve been a great power forward in my time," Seikaly said. "He reminds me a little of Horace Grant. He's got the jumper by the foul line, somehow he would’ve been great as a rebounder with me. We'd had made great teammates”
On Monday, Adebayo passed Seikaly as the Heat's leader in double-doubles.
MAXWELL VS JORDAN ALMOST HAPPENED
Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell was in awe almost every time he faced Michael Jordan during his career.
Maxwell talked about Jordan's impressive athleticism in a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
"Jumping everywhere," Maxwell said. "Every time I turn around, I'm looking at the bottom of that [expletive] shoe. I ain't never seen a [expletive] just spin and jump at the same time. I mean, just gone."
Jordan was the master of getting in the head of opponents. Maxwell said Jordan took it too far once to the point of it almost starting a fight between them. Maxwell was one of the most feisty players in league history but teammates separated them before any punches were thrown.
This [expletive] spinned and dunked on me," Maxwell. He hit me on the [butt] when we was running down the court. That's when I grabbed him, `hey man, keep your hands to yourself. Do not touch me."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com.
