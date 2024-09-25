Deion Sanders Says This MLB Star Is The Michael Jordan Of Baseball
Michael Jordan is arguably the NBA's G.O.A.T., so drawing comparisons to him is a high honor.
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani earned a comparison to Jordan from one of the most influential people in sports. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is not only a collegiate football star but is also a former NFL All-Pro cornerback and retired MLB outfielder.
"Ohtani is incredible," Sanders shared. "You can compare him to the Jordans and Tom Bradys of the world. That's who he is, he's doing things we haven't fathomed."
The Dodgers two-way starter recently became the first player in league history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.
"It don't make sense," Sanders said. "I think the only person who probably could have don that was [Jose] Canseco or Barry Bonds."
Not only did Ohtani invent the 50/50 club, but he did so in his lone year off from pitching. The Japanese sensation could not pitch this season as a result of shoulder surgery. While it is tough to reason with anyone comparing to the Chicago Bulls great, Ohtani is on pace for elite status.
