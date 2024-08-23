Dennis Rodman Says He Would Have "Locked Up" LeBron James
NBA Legend Dennis Rodman doesn't have much love for LeBron James.
A newly resurfaced interview with The Overtime podcast in 2019 proves as much. Rodman says James would be easy to play against because he doesn't impose any fear.
"I would've locked his a** up," Rodman said. "LeBron is so easy to play. He's so f**king easy to play, he don't have any moves. His game was too simple, he was just big. Now, 260 whatever, six foot eight, six foot nine, that's the only thing he got pretty much. I played against 7-foot-3 hundred [pounds], so it don't even matter."
This isn't the first time Rodman has taken shots at James. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Rodman said James wouldn't fit in the NBA of the 1980s and 1990s. Furthermore, he says there is no comparison between him and his former teammate Michael Jordan.
"If Lebron was playing in the late 80s or early 90s, he's just an average player," he said. "But to do what Mike has done, seriously. Michael…what he did is more charisma, is more artistic and stuff like that. LeBron is more like boom. There's no flash to his game."
Before he acknowledged James for his talent, he brought in former teammate Scottie Pippen to make his point.
"He's a great player, don't get me wrong," Rodman said. "He's a hell of a player. I'll give him that, to be his size. But for me, Scottie and Michael are one of the best one-two punches I've ever seen, dude. Seriously."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
