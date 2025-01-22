Back In The Day NBA

Dick Vitale Commentary Turned Move By NBA All-Star Into Epic NCAA Moment

Shandel Richardson

NBA great Kenny Anderson was one of the best college basketball players in history when he played at Georgia Tech.

Nothing displayed this more than when he hit Duke guard Bobby Hurley with "The Move" in 1991. Anderson recently discussed with Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

"It was just instinct," said Anderson, the No. 2 pick by the New Jersey Nets later that year. "It was just a big game for me. I wanted to beat Duke and I wanted to perform."

Anderson got by Hurley with a double behind-the-back dribble before finishing with a layup at the rim. The Yellow Jackets lost by two on a buzzer-beat by Duke forward Thomas Hill.

Anderson said the move was intensified by the commentary from ESPN announcer Dick Vitale. It left Vitale speechless. And if you know Vitale, he is never at a loss for words.


Here's what Vitale said while the move was taking place, "Uh-oh, I can't believe it. I can't believe it."



For the replay, Vitale said, "Now, you take a look at this. I mean, Isiah Thomas is jumping out of his seat. He changes direction, between his legs. Hurley says, `What do I gotta do?' I can't believe this guy."'


To this day, Anderson says he's still asked about it.

"The move was awesome but Dicky V put the extra spin on it," Anderson said. "I just wanted to perform and play well and beat Duke and beat Bob Hurley, Grant Hill and all those guys but we didn't win. We didn't get the cigar."





Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

