Back In The Day NBA

Dick Vitale Questioned Michael Jordan For Pushing Off Way Before Bryon Russell

Shandel Richardson

Mar 22, 1984; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 1984 NCAA regional semi finals at The Omni. The Hoosiers defeated the Tar Heels 72-68. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Michael Jordan's career is summed by the shot he made over Bryon Russell in the 1998 NBA Finals.

He hit the bucket in Game 6, clinching the Chicago Bulls' victory against the Utah Jazz. At the time, it was the last shot of Jordan's career before going into retirement a second time (he later returned for two seasons with the Washington Wizards).

It is one of the most discussed moments in NBA history for two reasons:

1) It completed Jordan's six titles in six appearances

2) Did he push off against Russell?

That depends on who you ask but we're not here to discuss this today.

A clip recently resurfaced of Jordan being questioned for the same thing while he was at North Carolina. The Tar Heels were facing UCLA when Jordan drove the lane. He scored a layup but longtime announcer Dick Vitale thought an offensive foul was committed.

Posted by Josh Ringer on Monday, November 18, 2024

"Wave it off, it should be an offensive foul," Vitale can be heard saying in the clip. "They should've waved it off on him. No guts to wave that off. C'mon Huey. You be the judge at home. Does he put off a little bit? Watch right here, with the free hand?

The "Huey" Vitale was referencing was referee Hugh Hollins, who later became a part of Bulls history with his call during their 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

