Did Michael Jordan Throw Shade At Media For Voting Magic Johnson As 1987 MVP?
Michael Jordan made it clear during his playing career and retirement he never made a big deal about individual accomplishments.
His focus was always championships.
Apparently, there was one exception. An interview with NBC's Bryant Gumbel shows Jordan saying he felt he deserved more consideration for the NBA's 1987 MVP award. Jordan finished second to Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan was asked if he had any problems with the vote.
"I think both of us had good years," Jordan said. "Sometimes, you have to question what is the credentials for the MVP. I think other parts of my game was not acknowledged as well as it should've been. To have 100 blocks and over 100 steals also, I think you have to be contributing in other areas as well as scoring."
Let's take a look at that season.
Johnson had 733 points, including 65 first-place votes. Jordan had 449 and 10.
Jordan averaged a career-best 37.1 points along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 48 percent. The only knock against him was the Chicago Bulls won just 40 games before being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round for a second straight season.
Johnson, meanwhile, averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 12.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds as the best player on the Lakers, who defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Does Jordan have a point?
