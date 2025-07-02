Ex-Teammate Defends Kobe Bryant Amid Shocking Round Of Criticism
The late Kobe Bryant is no longer here to defend himself. So former NBA player Matt Barnes is making a point to stick up for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate. Barnes recently took exception to what he calls former players disrespecting Bryant's legacy.
"None of this weird talk was going on while he was here," Barnes said on The All The Smoke podcast. "I worked for ESPN. I worked for Fox. When you have people talking about the greatness of players, it's not that I don't respect it. I just don't go by it."
Barnes appeared to take a shot at Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, who recently said some felt Pau Gasol should have won Finals MVP in 2010 over Bryant.
Bryant averaged 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the seven-game series against the Boston Celtics but shot just 40 percent. Gasol was at 18 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
"That last Finals that they won, Kobe didn't play well," Wade said on his podcast. "Actually, everybody thought Pau Gasol should have been MVP. That's how well Pau was playing."
Barnes said Bryant deserves more respect, calling among the greatest players in league history.
"The coulda, woulda, shoulda and the disrespect with the Pau should've won the Finals MVP," Barnes said. "It's just like, `come on, y'all. Let's really remember. Let's look at the numbers. We've been there with him or against him. Let's keep it real."
