Fashion Sense Is Another Way Fans Try To Knock Michael Jordan In LeBron James Debate
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had no weaknesses on the basketball court.
He could jump. He could shoot. He could defend. And, most importantly, he could win.
Jordan was a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals during his career. It is why most call him the greatest of all-time or the G.O.A.T. It's hard to argue when considering his accomplishments. The championships. The five regular season MVPs. The Defensive Player of the Year, even though that's been questioned. The two slam dunk titles.
There is one area, however, where Jordan will never be considered the greatest. And that's fashion. Fans have criticized his attire off the court for several years. One Instagram user recently posted a video titled, "Is Michael Jordan the worst dressed athlete of all-time?"
The clip compares Jordan's style to Shrek, SpongeBob SquarePants and a Little Debbie snack.
And it's not just one person.
Jordan's attire has taken hits from several. In 2020, when The Last Dance kept everyone entertained during the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal wrote a story on the subject. The headline read: "Is Michael Jordan Really The Worst-Dressed Athlete of All-Time?
A few years ago, another YouTube video made the Internet rounds. It took aim at Jordan's clothes by playing off his popular 1990s "Be Like Mike" commercial. Only this version was directed at his style.
If you like Jordan's fashion or not, he is still one of the game's best on the basketball court.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com.
