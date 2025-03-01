Five-Time All-Star Playing Role In Bringing WNBA Team Back To Detroit
Former NBA star Chris Webber recently announced he has some new post-career plans.
While speaking with Deion Sanders "We Got Time Today" show, Webber said he is part of group that is set to bring the WNBA back to Detroit. Webber said the management group also includes Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Grant Hill.
"I'm excited about it," Webber said. "I think you'll have an announcement pretty soon."
Webber later said he eventually wants to venture into NBA ownership.
"My goal is always to be an NBA owner or WNBA owner," Webber said. "
MARK PRICE VS STEPH CURRY
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is considered one of, if not the best, shooter in NBA history.
There are others in the conversation, including Ray Allen, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Reggie Miller and Larry Bird. One forgotten name is five-time All-Star Mark Price, who starred for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1980s and `90s.
Before former NBA player Ron Harper won titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, he played with Price for the Cavs. In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Harper said Price was similar to Curry.
Harper said, “You think Steph Curry’s running around with the catch-and-shoot, dribble, and all of that? I would love to see Mark Price and Steph Curry shoot off in their heyday.”
Price averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 assists throughout his career on 40 percent shooting from the arc. He also won the 3-point contest twice during All-Star Weekend. Price played under different rules, but he have had a similar impact as Curry in today's game.
