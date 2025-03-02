Five-Time NBA Champ Separates Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant From LeBron James
Former NBA player Ron Harper had the luxury of playing alonside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
If anyone can speak on the G.O.A.T debate, it's Harper.
He recently spoke about why he places Bryant and Jordan above LeBron James in the discussion.
“MJ and Kobe are going to try and go out and destroy every competition that you have and who you are," Harper told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "They’re going to go out and seek and destroy you. That’s how competitive they are."
This is a popular opinion among many. They feel Jordan and Bryant are bigger competitors than James. They also believe Jordan and Bryant perform better in the clutch.
“LeBron is a great player, and as far as that competitive build," Harper said, "I don’t know if he’s more competitive as MJ and Kobe are.”
YOUNG FAN SHOCKS NBA HALL OF FAMER
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known for a lot of things.
Being a role model is not one of them.
That's why Rodman was shocked while meeting a young fan at an autograph show. While Rodman was signing a jersey, here's what the kid said:
"I wanna be just like you when I grow up," the fan said.
It immediately got a reaction from Rodman. He responded by saying, "Oh Lord, that's asking a lot right there."
Rodman then broke into uncontrollable laughter.
The fan was most likely talking about becoming an NBA player but Rodman was thinking about his on-court antics and off-court behavior. No way was the kid referring to becoming a tattooed, blonde-hair "Bad Boy" of the league.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
