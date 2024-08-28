`Poor Man's Michael Jordan' Challenges Anthony Edwards, Gilbert Arenas Criticism Of 1990s Era
The NBA stars of the past refuse to go away without a fight.
Add NBA champion Ron Harper to the list of grumpy players from the 1980s and `90s who have had it with today's players discrediting their era. On Tuesday night, Harper responded to the likes of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas.
He posted on X, "I know I could play with anyone before I tore my ACL and after I tore my ACL!!!"
Harper, who won five titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, was known as a "Poor Man's Michael Jordan" before his career was slowed by knee injuries. He was still an effective player even after he recovered.
He was at his peak early in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged at least 20 points four times from 1986-93, including a career-high 23 in 1990.
The response comes after Arenas seconded Edwards' comments about the old days not having many athletic players outside of Jordan.
"I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,"Edwards told Wall Street Journal. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. (Michael Jordan) was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
A few days later, Arenas chimed in.
“All of Jordan's competition in that era did not even have the physical tools to keep up with him," Arenas. "So he was basically a Bugatti, and everybody else was a Honda Civic.”
