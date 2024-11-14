Former Enforcer Explains Why He Slapped Charles Barkley At NBA Players Meeting
Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley were two of the perceived tough guys in the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s.
Apparently, Oakley was a bit tougher.
Oakley recently revealed a story involving him smacking Barkley in the face during an NBA players meeting. Oakley explained to former player Matt Barnes while appearing on the All The Smoke podcast.
"Next time, this guy says anybody name again, Chuck, Charles, Charlie," Oakley said of Barkley. "If he say any of them names again, I'm going to smack him when I see him."
The incident occurred during the lockout meeting in 1995.
"I'm walking in," Oakley said. "I call [Anthony Mason], Derrick Coleman, Chris Mills. I come in, I look around and I see Chuck. I go straight to him. I'm like, `What you say?'
Then Oakley smacked him.
"I went and had a seat and waited for the meeting," Oakley said. "Everybody was like, `What he do?' Nothing.' That's how the ball bounce."'
Oakley was known for incidents as such throughout his career. He was Michael Jordan's enforcer when they were teammates with the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s. He held a similar role later with the New York Knicks.
The Barkley story has become legendary.
"On the court, he didn't talk like he talks now," Oakley said of Barkley. "... Now, he's an alright guy. I don't really talk too much good about him. He's in my book. Ain't nothing good about him in the book."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA