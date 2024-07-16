Former NBA All-Star Has Great Appreciation For Lottery Pick Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard is drawing lots of attention thus far during the NBA Summer League.
Some are already calling him the favorite for Rookie of the Year after just two games. Sheppard had 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and three blocks in his debut Friday. He followed that with 22 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.
The quick start caught the eye of former All-Star guard Mark Price, who had similar shooting ability from the 3-point line. Price even hinted Sheppard reminded of himself.
Here's what Price wrote on X: "I just watched some highlights of @reed_sheppard at @NBASummerLeague ! He sure reminds me of a former NBA all star This young man has a bright future!"
Sheppard may possess more athleticism than Price but both have solid range from the perimeter. Some felt Sheppard may have been chosen to high at No. 3 but he is silencing the doubters for now.
Even though it's only summer league, Sheppard's fast start is encouraging.
"The biggest thing for him is he's just getting more comfortable on the court," Rockets Summer League head coach Garrett Jackson said after the game. "I know he's a good player and he is confident, but especially with rookies, just being comfortable on the court, after that everything falls into place. I'm happy it's happening sooner rather than later."
