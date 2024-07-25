Former NBA Great Feels Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Is Overrated
Dennis Rodman is never at a loss for words, so you never know what is going to come out of his mouth.
He was recently asked if former Chicago Bulls teammate Steve Kerr ever gave any inclination during their playing days to becoming a great coach in the NBA. The video was posted on Reddit.
Rodman's answer was classic.
"Kerr ain't coaching shit," Rodman said. "He just sitting there watching them kids shoot. Kerr ain't doing a damn thing."
Rodman was critical because Kerr has won with teams featuring Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Still, Kerr must be doing something right. He has led the Golden State Warriors to four titles in six NBA Finals appearances since 2014. Kerr is also the first coach in history to win at least 67 games in three consecutive seasons.
Kerr will lead the United States Olympic team in Paris as they have high hopes to win a gold medal.
Rodman played three seasons alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Kerr for the Bulls. The Nicknamed, "The Worm", Rodman was known for his defensive prowess and rebounding.
He left the scoring to others.
"It was really bizarre. When we were in Chicago together, he would have games where would get an offensive board and literally have a layup, and he would just throw it back out," Kerr once said. "I think hoping that we would miss another shot so that he could get another offensive board.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA