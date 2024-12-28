Back In The Day NBA

Former NBA Player Explains Disappointing First Encounter With Penny Hardaway

Shandel Richardson

Mar 2, 1996; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Orlando Magic guard Penny Hardaway (1) in action against Portland Trail Blazers forward Harvey Grant (44) at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Lou Williams is considered one of the best reserve players in NBA history.

He can thank Penny Hardaway for a lot of his success because they are from the same hometown.


"I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee," Williams said during a podcast appearance. "Penny is Michael Jordan to us. In all fairness, Penny, I said it. Every time I mention your name, I don't (bleep) with you like that. I worshipped the ground [Hardaway] walked on."


That all changed when Williams first met Hardaway. At the time, Williams was in high school. The encounter left Williams with a different opinion of his childhood idol.


"Growing up playing basketball, I finally got a chance to meet him," Williams said. "I was 17 and I was about to go to the NBA. We had the same agent at that time. He set it up for me to him after a game. And I walk through the back and the agent introduced me to Penny. He was like, `Yo, Penny this is the young kid I was telling you about. He's thinking about going to the NBA next year.' And Penny never even looked at me. He stuck his hand, shook my hand, never made eye contact, never spoke to me, kept talking to who he was talking to. And I said from that moment on, anybody ever ask me about Penny Hardaway, I'm a tell my truth."'

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com