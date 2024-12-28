Former NBA Player Explains Disappointing First Encounter With Penny Hardaway
Lou Williams is considered one of the best reserve players in NBA history.
He can thank Penny Hardaway for a lot of his success because they are from the same hometown.
"I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee," Williams said during a podcast appearance. "Penny is Michael Jordan to us. In all fairness, Penny, I said it. Every time I mention your name, I don't (bleep) with you like that. I worshipped the ground [Hardaway] walked on."
That all changed when Williams first met Hardaway. At the time, Williams was in high school. The encounter left Williams with a different opinion of his childhood idol.
"Growing up playing basketball, I finally got a chance to meet him," Williams said. "I was 17 and I was about to go to the NBA. We had the same agent at that time. He set it up for me to him after a game. And I walk through the back and the agent introduced me to Penny. He was like, `Yo, Penny this is the young kid I was telling you about. He's thinking about going to the NBA next year.' And Penny never even looked at me. He stuck his hand, shook my hand, never made eye contact, never spoke to me, kept talking to who he was talking to. And I said from that moment on, anybody ever ask me about Penny Hardaway, I'm a tell my truth."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
