Former NBA Player Explains "Overrated" Comments Regarding Kobe Bryant

Shandel Richardson

Nov 5, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) during game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Clippers 106-88. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Lakers player Smuth Parker only wanted to tell the truth but it ended creating a firestorm with one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Parker was a two-year teammate of Lakers star Kobe Bryant. After leaving the Lakers, Parker was asked about his time playing his time alongside Bryant.

"I answered it honestly," Parker once said in an interview with Pablo Torre. "I said it was an overrated experience."

Bryant eventually responded to a comment Parker said "snowballed" out of context. Parker was only talking about his personal experience with Bryant. It stemmed from their disconnect despite being teammates and playing in the starting lineup.

Parker said he had no relationship with Bryant even though their lockers were next to each other. While the comments weren't personal, Parker said he was just being honest with answering the question. Bryant, a Hall of Famer, was killed in a helicopter accident in January of 2020.

"I was speaking from my experience, it was overrated," Parker said. "The man never spoke to me. I wasn't the 12th man on the bench. I wasn't the call-up from the G League who was just trying to fill a roster spot. I started with this man. I was co-worker. Like we shared a cubicle, side by side. How do you do that for two seasons and never hold a conversation?"

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com