Former NBA Player Goes On Rant About The `80s and `90s Era
A former NBA player has a message to fans from the 1980s and 90s.
During a podcast appearance, Channing Frye criticized those who claim the league was better back then.
"Nostalgia is killing the NBA. The ’90s basketball era with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was not as clean as you think. Y’all forget that Jordan left the league for two years. Y’all forget that Kobe—rest in peace—quit on his team in the playoffs and refused to shoot the basketball. So all this talk about Kobe, Jordan—”Oh, he’s not this, he’s not that”—it’s propaganda."
Frye essentially says you can appreciate your era without trashing players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama.
"Every great player, whether it’s Ant, Wemby, LeBron, Steph—whoever—gets compared to players from 40 years ago," Frye said. "But the rules weren’t even the same back then! You’re not really watching help-side defense. Who’s doing what? What are these rules? Nobody celebrates the new generation of players. So why would anyone want to be the face of the league when every network constantly criticizes them for not being like someone from 40 years ago? It’s ridiculous. It’s unfair. LeBron is one of the greatest players ever. Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players ever. Giannis is one of the greatest. Jokic—same thing. Yet we just keep talking about Michael Jordan."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA