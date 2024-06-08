Back In The Day NBA

Former NBA Player Stacey King Hilariously Trolls Caitlin Clark, WNBA On Social Media

Former NBA player Stacey King is one of the most animated television analysts in the league.

He's served as the Chicago Bulls play-by-play man for the past several years. King, who won three championships with the Michael Jordan-led Bulls from 1991-93, is also a pretty good talent on social media.

He recently used his skills to give his take on the Caitlin Clark situation in the WBNA. King used to a clip from the 1998 movie about The Temptations, the legendary singer group. The lead singer of the group, David Ruffin, told the other members he was the main attraction.

Here's the clip:

King is basically saying how many WNBA fans feel about Clark since she arrived in the league. Ticket sales have drastically increased this season after Clark was the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever. The notion is Clark is driving the league while other WNBA superstars are reaping the benefits of her presence.

FORMER ALL-STAR REFUSES THE G.O.A.T DEBATE

Oftentimes, the greatest of all time debate (G.O.A.T) debate overshadows what is taking place in today's NBA.

Players from today and yesterday spend countless hours discussing their picks. It's on blogs, podcasts and in articles.

After listening to these endless debates, perhaps more should take the path of former player Baron Davis. On a recent appearance on the Boardroom podcast, Davis said he refuses to get involved.

He has a much better way to appreciate his peers.

"I don't have G.O.A.T conversations," Davis said. "I always say how can you compare who's the greatest of all-time when they're all artists and they're painters? You don't compare painters. You just appreciate it for its artform."

