Former NBA Rookie Of Year Says He Invented Dikembe Mutombo's Finger Wag Taunt
NBA great Dikembe Mutombo is one of the greatest shot-blockers in league history.
After most of the blocks, he let the opposing player know about it. He would often give them the infamous finger wag as in "No, No. No" or "Not today."
It is unknown when Mutombo first started doing this but another player claims he was the originator of the taunt. Last year Derrick Coleman, who was the 1991 Rookie of the Year, said he was the first to do it.
While speaking on the Knuckleheads podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Coleman was describing his dunk on Shaquille O'Neal during the 1992-93 season. After the dunk, Coleman wagged his finger at O'Neal.
"I hit him with that [finger wave]," Coleman said. "See, Dikembe stole that from me."
BONDS TAKES BACKSEAT TO MJ
Barry Bonds was the biggest player in the MLB from the late 1980s until the mid-2000s.
He won seven MVPs but he still took a backseat to NBA great Michael Jordan. Bonds recently detailed what it was like to hang with Jordan in Chicago. He discussed it on an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.
"Jordan and I kind of came up together," Bonds said. "When I first came into the league, we used to hang out in Chicago all the time when he was with the Bulls and the stuff. We went out just to grab a bite to eat and I ain't never a line of people that wanted to just talk to this guy."
Bonds said dining with Jordan was really like the popular Gatorade commercial from the early 1990s. It showed a bunch of people want to be like Mike. Apparently, even Hall of Fame superstars are in the group, too. Because Bond was one of the biggest stars in his sport for three decades.
"I thought I was pretty big at the time because I made it," Bonds said. "And I'm over here going, `I'm Barry, hello.' You know what it's like to have somebody that good? And for that one moment, I'm like, `I want to be like Mike one day."'
