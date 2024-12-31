Former Rockets Guard Offers To Pay Amen Thompson's Fine After Tyler Herro Fight
It's come as no surprise former Houston Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell came to the defense of Amen Thompson earlier this week.
Thompson, who plays for the Rockets now, got into a scuffle with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. It ended with Thompson throwing Herro to the ground, resulting in ejections for both players.
Maxwell, who was nicknamed Mad Max during his playing days, loved it.
Here's what he posted on X: "I love me some Amen Thompson. Put his fine on my tab Rockets. And I’ll take care of anyone else’s fine that stands up for their Rockets teammates."
The reaction from Maxwell was expected. He was known for his fiery temper when he played with teams that included the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs from 1988-2001. He once confronted a fan in the stands for heckling. He suspended 10 games and fined $20,000 for the incident. The NBA has yet to hand out punishment for the Herro-Thompson dust-up that also caused Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Jalen Brown to get suspended.
"I love it!!," Maxwell wrote in another post. "Amen teach me some jiu jitsu young fella!"
Maxwell was one of the most fearless players in the league in the 1980s and 1990s because of his attitude. He stuck around so long due to his talent. Maxwell helped the Rockets win back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA