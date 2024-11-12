Four-Time NBA Champ Gives Kobe Bryant Nod Over Michael Jordan In One Area
It is perhaps one of the most hypothetical matchups NBA fans would have loved to witnessed.
Who would have won a game of two-on-two between Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen and LeBron James/Kobe Bryant? Four-time champion John Salley gave his answer in an interview that recently resurfaced on the Internet.
Salley, who played mostly during the 1980s and `90s, turned a few heads with his response.
"Kobe and LeBron," Salley said. "No question, this won't even be close."
What's even more shocking was Salley's reasoning. He said Bryant and James hold the advantage because of Jordan, who is widely considered the greatest player in league history. The short clip never got to Salley comparing Pippen and James but it did discuss the Jordan-Bryant matchup.
Salley said Bryant holds the edge for two reasons.
"The problem is, Kobe has watched so much Michael and mirrored his game after him but he's double-jointed and shoots a better long ball," Salley said.
Salley's opinion should be taken strongly because he has no favoritism in this one. He won titles while playing alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls (1996) and Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000).
Both Bryant and Jordan needed time in the league developing their perimeter because they played during an era when teams relied less on the 3-point shot. Bryant made nearly 33 percent from the arc in his career, including 150 makes in 2007-08.
Jordan's best was 111, which he accomplished twice in 1995-96 and 1996-97.
