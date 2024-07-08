Four-Time NBA Champion Once Claimed David Stern Pushed Michael Jordan Agenda
Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan has no shortage of doubters to his legacy.
Many have questioned his impact on the NBA, with some saying it was exaggerated. Former Detroit Pistons "Bad Boy" John Salley added his name to the list when he said commissioner David Stern strongly pushed the Jordan agenda in the late 1980s and 1990s.
“What's the difference with Michael is Michael came to the NBA with David Stern," Salley said during an appearance on Vlad TV. "He came in with a brilliant agent, a brilliant lawyer who realized he had a product to sell. And in developing that product, we had to now make this product the Messiah. In order to get people to worship it, you got to make a Messiah. Why Michael Jordan had the focus is he saved the world in Space Jam. Michael is the biggest face and the biggest thing in China. Michael became the face of the NBA. Michael is the beginning of the video game age. So kids were able to be Michael."
Salley felt Stern went above and beyond to promote Jordan even before his championship years in the `90s. He believed the Pistons were slighted in favor of the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Bulls.
"When we won the second championship, back to back, 1990, [Pistons coach] Chuck Daly talks about going to New York and doing a clinic," Salley said. "They have a Lakers jersey, a Bulls jersey and they had a Boston jersey. No Pistons jersey and we were two-time champions. The Bulls had lost but they had Michael's jersey."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @BackInTheDayNBA