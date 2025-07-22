George Gervin's 'Iceman' Nickname Helps Launch Vodka Product
NBA Hall Of Famer George Gervin has one of the coolest product names in the beverage business.
The legendary guard-forward has launched ‘Ice44Vodka’, a product based on his popular ‘Iceman’ nickname and the No. 44 jersey he wore during his 14-year professional career..
On the Ice44Vodka.com website, the product is touted as “Where premium quality meets the legendary spirit of George ‘Iceman’ Gervin. The product is available in four flavors – orange, pineapple, green apple and blueberry. As of July 21, the product has 2,991 Instagram followers. The product can be purchased on the website if it’s not available yet in nearby stores.
Gervin’s popularity will be an obvious advantage in promoting the product. Gervin will have a booth at the Texas Bar and Night Club Convention, scheduled for Aug. 18 in Dallas, to promote ‘Ice44Vodka.’
Gervin, 73, was given the ‘Iceman’ nickname for his smooth movements on the court and his finger-roll shots near the basket. The finger-roll, an underhanded flip of the ball into the basket, became a signature description of Gervin’s career.
The 6-7 Gervin, a Detroit native, made his pro debut in 1972 with the Virginia Squires in the ABA. He ended up playing 10 of his 11 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Gervin, a 9-time NBA All-Star, led the NBA in scoring four times. Gervin was a 50 percent shooter and had a 25.1 career scoring average.
