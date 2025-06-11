Back In The Day NBA

Hall Of Fame Coach Has One Issue With Tyrese Haliburton's Game

Shandel Richardson

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
NBA legend Don Nelson has coached several quality point guards, including Tim Hardaway and Baron Davis. Both were considered score-first players. While Nelson is a huge fan of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, he wants to see more scoring.

"Oh, I love his game," Nelson said during his press conference for being given the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. "I do wish he was a little more aggressive. He's very unselfish — probably too unselfish. He should probably be a little more aggressive offensively. But he makes the right play almost every time."

Haliburton led the Pacers to the NBA Finals this season. They are tied at 1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder entering tonight's pivotal Game 3 in Indianapolis.

HARDAWAY ALSO CRITIQUES HALIBURTON

Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway was and remains one of the best trash-talkers in league history.

Hardaway was so good at it because he could back it up. He was one of the first players to make the crossover dribble popular. It helped him build a Hall of Fame career, playing his best years with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Hardaway did it with brash regardless of the game's outcome, which is why he has issues with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. During a podcast appearance on the Bleav Network, Hardaway was disappointed with Haliburton picking and choosing when to talk trash.

"This is my thing with Haliburton," Hardaway said. "I'm a (bleep) talking person on the court. I talk (bleep) whether I'm losing or whether I'm winning. You just can't talk smack when you are winning."

Hardaway pointed out the Pacers had some of the best trash-talkers of all-time. Chuck Person and Reggie Miller were among the biggest talkers. And then Larry Bird, considered the best at it, became the coach in the late 1990s.

