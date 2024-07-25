Hall of Fame Coach Thinks Julius Erving Belongs On NBA Mount Rushmore
Former NBA coach and Hall of George Karl believes Julius Erving is among the top four players to ever play the game.
He emphasized his point after a social media post on X chose Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the league's Mount Rushmore.
Karl took exception by posting, "And anyone who doesn't put Julius on their Rushmore of pro hoops greats doesn't know the history of the sport."
The game did not start in 1985, but that is when Jordan finished his rookie season. The other three on the list came in later. The threshold question is whether Erving is better than any of the four on the original list.
He clearly was not a better player than Jordan, James or Bryant. An argument can be made he is as good or better than Curry. However, Curry won more NBA titles than Erving. The amount of titles won apparently is a yardstick used to determine greatness.
Erving did win three championships, two in the ABA. He took home four Most Valuable Player Awards and won three scoring titles, but it also includes his time in with the Virginia Squires.
Furthermore, the talent from when Erving played is no where near what it is today.
Assuming Curry was taken off the list, Tim Duncan or Larry Bird could certainly be justified to be placed in his spot. Finally, fans of Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar can make the argument they are one of the four best to ever play the game.
While Erving was one of the best players ever, he is only deserving of being placed, at best, in the top ten,
