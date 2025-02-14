How Donald Sterling Impacted "Showtime" Lakers And Los Angeles Clippers Discrepancy
The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the city fan base for the entire 1980s.
The Clippers could only look on as the big brother NBA franchise controlled the scene.
Sure, the Lakers had more more talent with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy but there was another factor for the Clippers' inferiority.
Owner Donald Sterling.
Way before Sterling was banned from the NBA in 2014 for racial remarks during his tenure, he did nothing to advance the organization according to former players. One of them was five-time All-Star Marques Johnson, who played for the Clippers from 1984-87. Johnson said the F/X television series "Clipped," which portrayed Sterling in a negative light, was basically factual.
"You couple that with Donald Sterling," Johnson told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "Everything you see in that series about Donald Sterling was absolutely true just in terms of cutting corners. When I got traded to the Clippers in 1984, the first year in Los Angeles playing at the old Sports Arena, you walk down the ramp to go into the area, there would be rats that would greet you at the door like valet parking. You toss your keys and a piece of chesse. Rats as big as humans."
The Clippers missed the playoffs every year during the `80s, including a 12-win season in `86-87. They practiced at a college in Pomona while most teams had their own facilities. The Lakers held preseason camp in lavish places.
The Clippers?
"The Lakers were having training camp in Santa Barbara, Hawaii and all of these first-class venues under Dr. Jerry Buss," Johnson said. "We were having our training camp in Pomona and staying at the Econo Lodge."
The kicker for Johnson was when the Clippers began practicing at a YMCA in South Central Los Angeles. He claims one of the baskets was "9-feet-9 and the other was closer to 9-feet,"
This was after Johnson had just completed an All-Star season.
He blamed Sterling.
"It was tough because you knew that you were a commodity because he treated you as such," Johnson said. "One of our white players, Jay Murphy from Boston College, he had came up to me, `Is it dangerous for me driving around here as a white guy?' I was like, `Jay, you want to keep your eyes peeled."'
Johnson felt the worst for guard Norm Nixon, who was traded to the Clippers from the Lakers. The team often told Nixon he was "banished to Siberia."
Cedric Maxwell, who joined the Clippers after winning two titles with the Boston Celtics, perhaps summed it best.
"Cedric Maxwell used to say there's the Ozone, there's the Twilight Zone and then there's the Clippers Zone," Johnson said. "You don't want to get stuck in the Clippers Zone and you don't want to get stuck in the Clippers Zone."
