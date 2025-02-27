How Magic Johnson Reacted To Michigan State's Stunning Win Against Maryland
NBA great Magic Johnson was among those to react to Michigan State's dramatic victory on the road against Maryland Wednesday.
The Spartans won on a halfcourt, buzzer-beater by Tre Holloman. Johnson, who led Michigan State to a championship in 1979, was obviously thrilled with the shot.
Here's what Johnson posted on social media: "Tre Holloman hit a half court shot to seal the victory for my Spartans over Maryland on the road and I just started jumping up and screaming like a little kid. This is their third win in a row over a ranked opponent!"
JORDAN EMBARRASSED NCAA ALL-AMERICAN
The 1992 United States Olympic basketball team is considered the greatest collection of talent in sports history.
It was the first year professional players were allowed to participate in Olympic competition. As expected, they rolled through the field to win the gold medal without losing a game.
The team did, however, lose on scrimmage to a group of NCAA stars. The loss led to yet another story of Michael Jordan's competitiveness. After the defeat, Jordan made it personal against All-American guard Allan Houston.
Jamal Mashburn, who played on the collegiate team, told the story during the HBO documentary "We Beat The Dream Team."
"The day before, Allan Houston went off for like 20-something (points)," Mashburn said. "I remember Jordan said something to the effect of, `You're not going to off a shot ... And that day Allan Houston did not get [the ball] above his shoulders. And that's when I realized how good Michael was."
Michael Jordan told Allan Houston he wouldn’t get a shot off…and he kept his word.
“All those hall of fame players, If you didn’t know anything about basketball, you can tell who the best player on the court was."
Mashburn said it was just another way of being in awe of Jordan. He is often considered the greatest scorer in NBA history but he also could do it on the offensive end. Many feel that separated him from the likes of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Clyde Drexler.
"With all those Hall of Fame players, if you didn't know anything about basketball, you can tell who the best player on the court was," Mashburn said.
