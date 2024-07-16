Back In The Day NBA

How Steve Nash Has Impacted The Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT Debate

When Steve Nash won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2006 over LeBron James, he might have become a part of the debate over who the Greatest of All Time really is.

Scott Salomon

Steve Nash reacts after a foul call during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between Phoenix and San Antonio in 2005.
Steve Nash reacts after a foul call during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between Phoenix and San Antonio in 2005. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY

When debating the Greatest of All Time, two names immediately come to mind.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

However, when making the argument about who is the GOAT, there are so many intangibles one can look at in reaching a decision. It's an argument that will continue until the books are closed on both players and beyond.

The argument can be decided by NBA titles won, scoring titles won, most All-Defensive Team honors, or even the amount of NBA Most Valuable Player Awards won.

If the GOAT is the player with the most NBA titles, Jordan would have a 6-4 advantage.

If the amount of MVPs are the sole basis for judgment, Jordan holds a slim 5-4 advantage.

However, an argument can be made that James was more deserving of the award than Steve Nash in 2006. James finished behind Nash, who won his second straight MVP.

Nash could stand in the way of people saying both players are equal. Had James won the award that season, he and Jordan would both have five.

James had a better year statistically that season. He averaged 31.4 points and 6.6 assists while Nash averaged 18.8 points and 10.5 assists.

If the award went to the highest scorer, James wins the argument as he is the all-time scoring leader in the NBA. This is despite the fact Jordan won 10 scoring titles and James only has one.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL