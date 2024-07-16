How Steve Nash Has Impacted The Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT Debate
When debating the Greatest of All Time, two names immediately come to mind.
Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
However, when making the argument about who is the GOAT, there are so many intangibles one can look at in reaching a decision. It's an argument that will continue until the books are closed on both players and beyond.
The argument can be decided by NBA titles won, scoring titles won, most All-Defensive Team honors, or even the amount of NBA Most Valuable Player Awards won.
If the GOAT is the player with the most NBA titles, Jordan would have a 6-4 advantage.
If the amount of MVPs are the sole basis for judgment, Jordan holds a slim 5-4 advantage.
However, an argument can be made that James was more deserving of the award than Steve Nash in 2006. James finished behind Nash, who won his second straight MVP.
Nash could stand in the way of people saying both players are equal. Had James won the award that season, he and Jordan would both have five.
James had a better year statistically that season. He averaged 31.4 points and 6.6 assists while Nash averaged 18.8 points and 10.5 assists.
If the award went to the highest scorer, James wins the argument as he is the all-time scoring leader in the NBA. This is despite the fact Jordan won 10 scoring titles and James only has one.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back in the Day NBA. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA