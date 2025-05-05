Back In The Day NBA

How Would Larry Bird's "Sissies" Comment Been Taken In Today's Society?

Jan 17, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) on the bench against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
NBA great Larry Bird played during a time when society was different.

It was a time when fictional television characters such as George Jefferson and Archie Bunker could get away with saying almost anything when it came to race or gender. Bird had his moment after the Boston Celtics lost to Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals.

“I said we as a team we’re playing like a bunch of sissies.” -Larry Bird clarifying his comments after game 3 of the ‘84 Finals • #basketball #nba #celtics #bostonceltics #larrybird #larrylegend #lakers

Posted by OG Props on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

He said the Celtics played like women and "sissies."

"Because we did," Bird said later in an interview to explain the comments. "We got beat by 30. They just drove by us and they got every loose ball, rebound would pop out of our hands. I didn't say them guys. I said we, as a team, were playing like a bunch of sissies. I didn't do it to fire the guys up. I just said what I thought was true at the time. I thought we played like a bunch of sissies. We just didn't do the things that it took for us to win a championship. Some of the guys probably got upset about it but I think deep down, I think the next time we went out to play, we got every loose ball."

The words apparently worked. The Celtics rallied to win the series in seven games.

You just have to wonder how Bird's comments would have been taken in today's more sensitive political climate.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

