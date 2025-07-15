"I'll Punch You In Your F******g Face": Shaquille O'Neal To Ex-NFL QB Regarding Angel Reese
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a clear message for former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III: keep Angel Reese's name out of your mouth. O'Neal had a issue with Griffin's recent comments toward Reese on social media.
“RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f—ing face,”O’Neal said Tuesday on Bailey Jackson’s “Off the Record” podcast. “It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it bro.”
O'Neal was referring to Griffin reposting a racially-charged message about Reese on X. While Griffin claimed he was defending Reese, O'Neal felt it wrong. One X user photoshopped an image of Reese being replaced with a monkey for her cover on NBA 2K `26. Many felt Griffin was trying to get the post more views instead of shooting down the racist image.
NBA GREAT STILL WAITING ON PHONE CALL FROM HALL OF FAME
Former NBA superstar Shawn Kemp was must-see television in the 1990s. His dunks were high-flying and acrobatic. At 6-foot-10, he could also shoot from the perimeter. And then there was his alley-oop connection with Seattle Supersonics teammate Gary Payton.
Despite all of this, only Payton is in the Hall of Fame. Kemp is still waiting on the call.
"I've always said that, those first eight or nine years that I had was pretty good, pretty solid," Kemp said on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "I will tell you this, I'm a six-time All-Star. Those six games that I started, you know who I had to beat out. That's Charles (Barkley). That's Karl Malone. That's every year, so that's pretty consistent."
Kemp averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 14 seasons. He led the Sonics to the 1996 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Kemp's career took a bad turn when he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. From there, he battled weight and drug issues. He played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2003.
"I will say this, me going through some problems and stuff that I went through in my career also hurts you in the end," Kemp said. "When you look at the good side of it and you compare the numbers, I'm right there with some of the best ones."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS
Skip Bayless somewhat shows love for LeBron James
Charles Barkley blasts today's NBA coaches