Isiah Thomas Refuses To Apologize For Early Dominance Of Michael Jordan
The reason the Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan beef has never diminished is because both still feed into it.
Jordan had his say during the "Last Dance" documentary in 2020. Since, Thomas has refused to avoid revealing his feelings for Jordan.
More than 30 years later, their rivalry remains prevalent in NBA circles.
"I don't run away from it," Thomas said in an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "Fortunately for me, I'm probably one of the only people that can walk around this Earth and say, in playoff competition, I beat Jordan more than he beat me. I would put Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird in that same conversation ... For some reason, that makes me controversial."
Thomas and Jordan have a history since facing off against each other for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls during the 1980s and early `90s. Thomas got the best of the Bulls in the `80s while Jordan dominated the `90s.
Most focus on the second half of their rivalry when Jordan dominated but Thomas prefers to focus on his wins.
"I'm ok with winning if winning comes with that controversy," Thomas said. "I'm not going to lose to him just so some people can be satisfied. I don't mind talking about my history and my basketball accomplishements. When I talk about them, I'm sorry, I did win. If you prefer me to ignore that I won, I don't know how that works."
