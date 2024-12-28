Isiah Thomas Thanks Fans For Support While He Deals With Health Issue
"I just want to say `Thank You' to all of you who have supported me during this past month," Thomas said. "I've got a little Bell's palsy. I'm dealing with it. I'm showing up. I ain't taking off. I just want everybody to know that I appreciate your prayers and thank you for everything. It's a temporary condition. They say it's going to get better over time but thank you for hanging with me. I appreciate you."
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas took time out Saturday to show appreciation for his fans.
Thomas has remained in his role as an analyst for NBA TV despite dealing with Bell's palsy. The health issue has slowed him some but he just wanted to thank those for their support. He made this announcement during the pregame show.
WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN `CHECKS' HIS AIRNESS
Former professional wrestler Mark Henry was thrilled at the opportunity to meet NBA great Michael Jordan at the Olympics.
Their initial encounter was shaky at "first" until Henry had to set the record straight. He told the story during a recent BallIsLife podcast appearance.
"I got to meet the great Michael Jordan," Henry said.
When asked if it was a good meeting, Henry said, "Not at first."
Henry claims Jordan was skeptical of his appearance at an event. Jordan was unaware of Henry, who was a world-class weightlifter.
"The way the story goes is Michael asked me, `Who are you," Henry said. "I didn't fit in. And he was like, `Who is this big guy?'
Henry, who later became world champion in the WWE, thought it was a sign of disrespect. So he immediately called out Jordan.
"And I understand that," Henry said. "But my mother used to say, be careful what you say but be more careful how you say it. And the way that he said it to me was very disrespectful I thought and I checked him about it and he apologized."
Jordan may have handled his own against the Monstars in Space Jam, but this would have been a much tougher fight. Henry held the title as the World's Strongest Man.
So what would have happened if a fight broke out?
"It would've made world news but it would've been good for me," Henry said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
