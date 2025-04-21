Jalen Rose Provides Shocking Revelation For Struggling In NCAA Final Four
NBA great Jalen Rose didn't have a relationship with his father until later in life.
Rose is the son of Jimmy Walker, who was the No. 1 pick in the 1967 draft. During a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Rose revealed he never had a relationship with his father until his NBA career began in 1995. Rose was a lottery pick by the Denver Nuggets.
"One of the greatest things that inspired me is that once I made it to the NBA is that I actually got to have a phone conversation with my biological father," Rose said.
In the interview, Rose said his father reached out to him via a letter while he was preparing to play in the NCAA Final Four. Rose was a member of the famed "Fab Five" at Michigan during the early 1990s. The team, which featured future NBA players Chris Webber and Juwan Howard, made consecutive appearances in the college basketball title game in 1992 and `93.
"I was actually in the NBA the first time I had a conversation with my father," Rose said. "It was in his hands not to talk to me. It had been revealed to me that he had 13 kids by 11 women."
