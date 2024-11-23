Jason Williams Shares Comical Story Of Accidentally Benching Anthony Edwards
NBA champion and retired guard Jason Williams had the pleasure of coaching one of the NBA's top stars, Anthony Edwards, during a high school game.
The problem was Williams didn't know Edwards at the time. The No. 7 pick in the 1998 Draft shared the story of the time he unintentionally benched Edwards on an episode of The OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.
"I was coaching a high school All-Star game in Atlanta his senior year," Williams began. "I don't know none of these kids, man. I'm there coaching, and Ant's on my team. Jump ball, Ant's on the bench. I don't know who Ant is, but [as] soon as the other team get the possession, there's a tap on my shoulder. It's the director of the whole tournament. "
"'Why ain't No. 2 in the game?' I'm like, I don't know, is he supposed to be? 'He the No. 1 player in the country.' Timeout! Hey Ant, go in. 'Who you want me to get coach?' Whoever you want, he ain't come out the rest of the game," Williams concluded.
It's safe to say Williams was well aware of Edwards from that game forward, and it's quite the surprise he didn't already. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was the top shooting guard in the 2019 class and a five-star recruit.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
